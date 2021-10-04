Talonvest Closes $118M Bridge Loan for NY Assets & Hires More Professionals

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial advisory firm successfully negotiated a $118,265,000 refinance loan for a Class A self storage portfolio with assets located in the densely populated areas of Yonkers, Brooklyn, White Plains, and Long Island City in New York. Clutter, Inc. owns the four-property portfolio with 320,819 net rentable square feet in 5,148 units, 115 parking units totaling 15,890 NRSF, and an additional 12,380 NRSF of commercial space. The non-recourse, low floating rate bridge loan was funded by a global investment management firm and featured a 3-year initial term. Flexibility was created for the borrower via partial release provisions, prepayment flexibility, and two loan extension options. Anna Siradze, Head of Self Storage Acquisitions at Clutter, stated "The level of support we received from Talonvest in managing and executing the lender process was phenomenal. We truly benefited from partnering with a team that understood our needs and kept our best interest in mind." Ryan Stroud, Manager of Real Estate Investments at Clutter, added "Talonvest brought exceptional sector experience and relationships to the table, continually advocating for Clutter and keeping negotiations on track throughout the financing process." The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Jim Davies, Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, David DiRienzo, and Tom Sherlock.



Talonvest is also pleased to announce the recent hirings of Ivan Viramontes and Thalia Tovar as Analyst and Associate, Loan Administration respectively to support the firm's expanding business with experienced real estate owner-operators and the development of more institutional clients. Mr. Viramontes' responsibilities will include underwriting, financial analysis, and market research for self-storage, commercial, and multifamily assignments. He previously worked at WD Land, a full-service land brokerage and advisory firm, and is a Cal Poly-Pomona graduate. In her Loan Administration role, Ms. Tovar is responsible for orchestrating the due diligence and loan closing process for Talonvest's clients. Thalia has a background in residential transactions, manufactured/mobile home transactions and investments, real estate lending and underwriting. "Ivan and Thalia are driven, team-oriented professionals with a passion for delivering value to our clients and their financings" shared Tom Sherlock, Co-Founding Principal of Talonvest Capital.



About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for self storage, office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties.

About Clutter

Clutter is a one-stop shop, providing the most affordable, flexible, and reliable moving and storage services nationally. Founded in 2015, Clutter is on a mission to make people's lives convenient, so they can experience more of what they love. With a presence in 1,200 cities nationwide, Clutter offers white-glove Moving, Packing, Smart Storage, and Self Storage services. Learn more at https://www.clutter.com/.









