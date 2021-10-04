Brown & Brown, Inc. board member Hugh Brown named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announces that, for the second time, Hugh M. Brown, a member of the company's board of directors, has been named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. Savoy Magazine is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue about urban culture. Savoy released its 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list in its fall issue, which features an elite representation of African American executives, influencers and achievers active on the boards of the world's leading corporations.

Brown & Brown is proud to congratulate Hugh Brown, who has contributed his expertise and leadership to the company's continued success for more than 17 years. Brown is the founder and former president & chief executive officer of BAMSI, Inc., a full-service engineering and technical services company, until his retirement in 1998. He currently serves as a member of the board of managers for Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Florida, and is past chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Brown has previously served on a range of councils and commissions across Florida and was chairman of the Florida Space Authority board of supervisors.

"Our organization has benefited greatly from Hugh's wisdom and insight. He has been an exemplary leader and has had enormous positive impacts on our communities. Hugh has been very helpful to me, personally, in my role as CEO," stated J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, Brown & Brown, Inc.

"We congratulate Hugh on this well-deserved recognition. He has been a long-time champion for Florida businesses and a tremendous asset to our board," said J. Hyatt Brown, chairman, Brown & Brown, Inc. "We are grateful for his leadership and contributions to our company."

This recognition complements the many awards Brown has achieved throughout his career, including Savoy Magazine's 2017 Power 300: Most Influential Black Corporate Directors, U.S. Small Business Administration Small Business Person of the Year in 1985, and Regional Minority Small Business Person of the Year for the Atlanta region. He was also a recipient of the state of Florida Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1993.

The complete 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors listing is available now online exclusively at savoynetwork.com. Savoy's fall issue is also available nationwide at newsstands, Barnes & Noble, and online through Amazon.

