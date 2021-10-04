OWLET, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Owlet, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating whether Owlet, Inc. ("OWLT or the "Company") (NYSE:OWLT) complied with federal securities laws.



On October 4, 2021, the Company disclosed through an SEC filing that it received a warning letter from the FDA. The FDA's letter informed Owlet that the Company's marketing for its Owlet Smart Sock in the United States "renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA, and that the Company has not obtained such clearance or approval in violation of the Federal, Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act." The FDA has requested that the Company take "prompt action" to remedy the alleged violations.

On this report, the price of the Company's stock declined over 33% intraday.

If you purchased Owlet, Inc. shares and suffered losses

