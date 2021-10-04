ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 15, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) investors that acquired shares between April 1, 2021 to July 23, 2021. Investors have until October 15, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company, on June 16, 2021. On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. ATI's reported results included a net operating revenue of $164.0 million, in comparison to $149.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. ATI also announced that it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year. ATI's stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 43.41%, on this news, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021.

