One Ontario: An Actionable First Step to Tackling the Housing Crisis

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The One Ontario coalition, led by AECO Innovation Lab, continues to push forward with its recommendations to enable faster building with less environmental impact and more efficiency to help alleviate the Housing Crisis. Canada – and the province of Ontario – are falling behind, slipping significantly versus other international jurisdictions when it comes to doing business, and the fallout is a key factor in today's housing crisis. Canada currently ranks 64 out of 190 countries in the world on development approval efficiency for routine building projects, and this ranking is sliding. Ontario is falling behind the many jurisdictions that have taken innovative steps to modernize and digitize the development process.



To regain momentum, Ontario – and Canada – needs to prioritize projects like One Ontario. The housing crisis will not solve itself, and AECO and the One Ontario coalition are putting forth practical and actionable steps that will lay the groundwork to ensure Ontario remains a growing, economically robust and innovative province led by a forward-thinking government.

The coalition is pushing the province of Ontario to streamline and modernize the development approval process, speed up the time to development and help alleviate the growing Housing Crisis. The One Ontario initiative will establish data exchange guidelines for the development approval process in Ontario that will result in a more efficient development approval process, easier and more cost-effective exchange of data, that will also encourage technological innovation within the building and development industry.

Upcoming One Ontario Conference Series event

The next session in the One Ontario Conference Series is slated for Tuesday, October 5 at 11am EDT. Entitled Leaping ahead or falling behind: How One Ontario can help solve the Housing Crisis, this informative event will include an update on the One Ontario project and explore how the province can lead the country by:

Implementing a Single Window approach to approvals, safeguarding against "digital silos" by continuing to invest in robust institutional foundations, and regulatory environments to support ongoing innovation.

Continuing to use policy tools and regulation to ensure inclusive access to digital capabilities and to protect all consumers from privacy violations, cyberattacks, and other threats (while still keeping data accessible for new digital applications).

Identifying new technological niches and fostering environments friendly to innovation through the development of open data exchange standards.



Additionally, One Ontario champion sponsor Alphinat will share their experience working with another G7 country to create a federated architecture for services, and how this single window-view portal of services leapfrogged them up the World Economic Forum list of doing business.

During the update, the latest members of the One Ontario coalition will be introduced. These include Champion Sponsor the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), and supporting organizations The Carpenters' District Council of Ontario, Real Property Association of Canada (REALPAC), the Town of Oakville and First Nations National Building Officers Association (FNNBOA).

Meet the speakers

Several esteemed industry leaders will be participating in this event, including:

Greg Miller, Chief Building Official at the Town of Collingwood

Paul De Berardis, Director of Building Science and Innovation at Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON)

Aubrey LeBlanc, Chief Administrative Officer at the Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA)

Curtis Page, Chief Executive Officer at Alphinat

Register in advance for this FREE event: https://www.oneontario.ca/events/leaping-ahead-or-falling-behind.

The One Ontario Coalition

The One Ontario has grown to a coalition of 33 members representing the majority of the residential and ICI construction sector, mayors, administrators, building officials, applicable law agencies, and technology vendors. One Ontario gratefully acknowledges the financial support of its sponsors, without which the vision cannot be achieved. The coalition is:

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please email oneontario@aecoinnovationlab.com . Visit the One Ontario website to learn more about the One Ontario initiative, and subscribe to receive information about future events.

