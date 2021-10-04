Scout Bio to Present at Upcoming October Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Mark Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (Virtual) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit (Virtual) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET

About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio's therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co

