MultiChoice brings the South African story to the World Expo 2020, Dubai

Dubai, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africa's no 1 video entertainment company MultiChoice, is the official broadcast partner of Team South Africa, at the Expo 2020, Dubai. Through the partnership, the company will play its part in bringing the South African story of resilience and constant innovation, to the global audience at the Expo from October 2021, until the end of March 2022.

The World Expo 2020 is an excellent platform on which to showcase the country's drive of being open for business and an investment destination of choice in various areas. Anchored on the theme, Think South Africa, Think Opportunity, Team South Africa, led by the National Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), accompanied by various government stakeholders, representatives of agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, finance, technology, business, arts and entertainment sectors, will over the next six months, amongst other themes, highlight its creative and cultural strengths and opportunities.

The MultiChoice Group, partnership with the dtic is as a result of the request for private sector partnership in taking the South Africa's presence to the World Expo. Through this partnership MultiChoice will broadcast and promote South Africa's agenda over the next six months.

Group Chairman Imtiaz Patel, in highlighting the strategic fit between MultiChoice and Team South Africa at the World Expo 2020: "MultiChoice has over the years, demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to creating opportunities for the communities in which we operate and taking them to the world stage through our investment in growing and nurturing talent, partnering with global players, building small businesses, and taking African stories to the world. Through this, we have come to be known as Africa's most loved storyteller and leading entertainment company."

"As part of collective efforts by government and the corporate sector to resuscitate the economy, we will leverage our more than 20 million subscribers across the African continent to bring the South African story, told through some of its most loved faces to approximately 100 million citizens on the continent."

"More specifically, the South African story of courage, endurance, perseverance and constant re-invention will come to life during the premiere night, One Night with Mzansi which will be a live performance at the Dubai Opera on 17 October. The event will showcase talent that includes those who were introduced to international audiences through our platform, including amongst others, Nomzamo Mbatha and Thando Thabethe."

An added offering at the World Expo 2020 will include the recently launched MultiChoice Accelerator, which forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, to develop and connect South African start-ups with global investors.

Patel says that, "MultiChoice has partnered with an international accelerator company based in the UAE and various industry experts to rollout the program. By sharing their expertise, they will empower South African start-ups to pitch to the global investment community through their Investor Readiness programme. "By the time the World Expo 2020 wraps up in March 2022, we anticipate that we would have set 20 start-ups on a growth path, of which six would have had the opportunity to pitch to international venture capital companies," concluded Patel.

The growth of the South African economy and solutions to the resistant unemployment challenges in the country, particularly youth unemployment, will require innovation, creativity and mostly, the collaboration of all stakeholders. MultiChoice is an active partner in this endeavour and the creative and cultural sector is a powerful vehicle through which to drive this agenda.

You can engage with representatives of MultiChoice at the South African Pavilion until 31 March 2022.

