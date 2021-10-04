Sammons Industrial Expands Business Portfolio

Dallas, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Industrial—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. and parent company of the Enterprises' industrial investments and operating companies—continues to expand their business portfolio with the addition of SitePro Rentals, a carve-out of Briggs Equipment's general rental business.

Briggs Equipment has focused their business on growth in material handling solutions through the separation of the general equipment rental business from their full-service material handling operations. While the general rental equipment business has shifted to the SitePro Rentals banner, Briggs will continue to provide material handling rentals, including forklifts and trailer spotters.

"Distinguishing our general equipment rentals from our material handling operations will allow both companies to be laser-focused on their strengths," Sammons Industrial CEO Darron Ash said. "I believe both companies are even more well-positioned as a leader in their respective spaces and for future investment and growth."

"Briggs' front-line focus has always been on providing best-in-class material handling solutions to our customers and having the most knowledgeable team in the industry," Briggs Equipment US President Dan Lister said. "We are excited to continue our focus on providing service excellence in the material handling segments and growing the solutions portfolio we are able to offer our customers. We are located in some of the fastest growing regions in the country where we will continue to invest and grow."

Meanwhile, SitePro Rentals has implemented new systems and technology to support their 9 branches in the United States, as well as their planned branch growth in 2022 and beyond.

"We're building SitePro from the ground up, so we're not encumbered by legacy systems and processes like other industry players," SitePro Rentals President Tim Rule said. "As a result, we're able to combine our understanding of customer needs with cutting edge technologies to create an industry-leading customer experience."

--

About Sammons Industrial

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary, is the parent company of the Enterprises' industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies operating under the Briggs Equipment trade names in the US, Mexico, UK and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, and has investments in other industrial ventures in the hydrogen fuels and warehouse-designed racking sectors.

For more information, please visit www.SammonsIndustrial.com.

About SitePro Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of ESOP-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including construction and industrial. With a unique value proposition focused on service, technology, and customer relationships, SitePro's goal is to disrupt the equipment rental industry and become the recognized leader in customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

About Briggs Equipment

Briggs Equipment—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial—is a leading provider of premium materials-handling equipment with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mexico. Briggs Equipment's US operations are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with 24 locations in the south and southeast US. Briggs Equipment is a full-line materials handling distributor, offering sale of new and used equipment, long and short-term rentals, parts, service, material handling solutions, and fleet management programs.

For more information, please visit www.BriggsEquipment.US.

About Sammons Enterprises

Sammons Enterprises, Inc., is a diverse holding company composed of financial services, industrial equipment, real estate investments, and infrastructure businesses operating in five countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Sammons was established in 1938. With almost $6 billion in annual revenues and over $120 billion in assets, Sammons is one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States.

For more information, visit www.SammonsEnterprises.com.

