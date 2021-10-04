CGG Announces the Closing of GeoSoftware Business Sale for a Total Cash Consideration of US$95 million

Paris, France – October 4, 2021

CGG S.A. ("CGG") is pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced sale of CGG's GeoSoftware business to Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus") and Vela Software ("Vela") for the total cash consideration of US$95 million (subject to certain customary closing adjustments).

This transaction was effective October 1, 2021.

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

