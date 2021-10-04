 Skip to main content

CGG Announces the Closing of GeoSoftware Business Sale for a Total Cash Consideration of US$95 million

Globe Newswire  
October 04, 2021 1:30am   Comments
Paris, France – October 4, 2021

CGG S.A. ("CGG") is pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced sale of CGG's GeoSoftware business to Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus") and Vela Software ("Vela") for the total cash consideration of US$95 million (subject to certain customary closing adjustments).

This transaction was effective October 1, 2021.  

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

