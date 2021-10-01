Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of IKONICS Corporation, Investors Bancorp, MGM Growth Properties, and Vine Energy on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX), Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC), MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) ("MGP"), and Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Buyer: TeraWulf Inc.

On June 25, 2021, IKONICS announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with TeraWulf. Pursuant to the merger agreement, IKONICS stockholders will receive $5 in cash, 1 Contingent Value Right, and 1 share of the combined company's common stock for each share of TeraWulf common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that IKONICS' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for IKONICS' stockholders.

To learn more about the IKONICS investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/IKNX.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Buyer: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

On July 28, 2021, Investors announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Citizens in a deal valued at approximately $3.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Investors stockholders will receive 0.297 shares of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in either the first or second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Investors' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Investors' stockholders.

To learn more about the Investors Bancorp investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/isbc.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) ("MGP")

Buyer: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

On August 4, 2021, MGP announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with VICI in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MGP stockholders will receive 1.366 newly issued shares of VICI common stock for each share of MGP class A stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that MGP's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for MGP's stockholders.

To learn more about the MGP investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/mgp.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Buyer: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)

On August 11, 2021, Vine announced that it had entered into an agreement to merger with Chesapeake in a deal valued at approximately $2.2 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Vine stockholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Vine common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Vine's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Vine's stockholders.

To learn more about the Vine investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/vei.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Melissa A. Fortunato, Esq.

Alexandra Raymond, Esq.

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



