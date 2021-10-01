BrandSafway Acquires Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 1, 2021 – In a move to expand its scaffolding and access capabilities in Germany, BrandSafway is announcing the acquisition of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH, effective Oct. 1, 2021. Gerüstbau Muehlhan, formerly owned by Muehlhan AG, is a full-service scaffolding provider that offers scaffold design, installation and dismantling services for customers in various end markets.



"Gerüstbau Muehlhan is a great addition to our company," says Gabriel McCabe, president of the International Division at BrandSafway. "Gerüstbau Muehlhan's proven expertise and emphasis on excellence in customer service, together with its strong reputation in safety, will further strengthen our market position in Germany. It is also a step toward diversifying and expanding into other end markets in the commercial, renewable energy and shipbuilding sectors."



Gerüstbau Muehlhan has been renowned for more than 45 years as a specialist in advanced scaffolding solutions. The company has a long-tenured leadership team, which is well-known in the industry, and is committed to the highest quality and safety standards. Gerüstbau Muehlhan has three locations in Northern Germany: Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Brunsbüttel.



BrandSafway has been operating in Germany since 2012, under the name Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services. With headquarters in Ratingen, Western Germany, and numerous locations on customer jobsites, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services has experienced dynamic growth and serves customers in various industrial end markets, especially in the chemical, pharmaceutical, energy, food, and steel market sectors.



Hünnebeck GmbH, another BrandSafway company with headquarters in Germany, provides innovative formwork and shoring solutions for construction projects in many European markets. Additionally, Hünnebeck offers a broad range of project-related rental services and safety solutions for construction sites.



"Both Gerüstbau Muehlhan's and BrandSafway's customers will benefit from this acquisition," says Martin Hemberger, vice president of Forming & Shoring International at BrandSafway. "Together, we can offer an even wider range of customised and highly efficient scaffolding services to an enlarged customer base."



"We are very pleased that we are now part of BrandSafway," says Malte Herrmann, one of two managing directors at Gerüstbau Muehlhan. "This acquisition opens up very attractive opportunities for our customers and employees."



"While we bring our expertise and know-how to BrandSafway, our customers and employees alike can benefit from the global capabilities and resources that BrandSafway offers," adds Gunnar Freier, the other managing director at Gerüstbau Muehlhan.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

