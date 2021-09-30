Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Alabama to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners

Alabama becomes the tenth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, introducing several spectacular lakes to nation-wide buyers.

Mansfield, MA September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There are over 100 lakes spread across Alabama, and with the great climate in this southern state, they are open all year. Most of these man-made water bodies have become popular vacation spots offering relaxation and recreational activities in abundance. From boating in the calm and sparkling waters to camping in the adjacent areas engulfed in scenic beauty, the lakes here are a perfect place for living the lakefront lifestyle.

“It’s no secret that many Alabama lakes are considered some of the most beautiful bodies of water in the country,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International. “We’re thrilled to be associated with a team of true lakefront experts in this area.”

Northern Alabama is being franchised by Tressie Young, current Broker of Weiss Lake Alabama Real Estate.

“Alabama lakefront properties provide buyers affordable second home options that are rarely available in other markets,” said Tressie Young, now Broker of Lakefront Living Realty – Alabama. “It’s no wonder why HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt show films in this area so often.”

One such waterbody is Weiss Lake, a 30,000-acre beauty with nearly 450 miles of shoreline. It’s a nature lovers dream, with privately owned hotels, dozens of marinas, campgrounds and rental cabins.

“Along with fishing, Weiss Lake is popular for boating, sailing, swimming, waterskiing and jet skiing,” said Clark Stewart, agent for Lakefront Living Realty – Alabama. “Boaters love exploring all the large coves and deep channels the lake has to offer.”

Other popular lakes in the area include Guntersville Lake, Wheeler Lake and Wilson Lake.

“The lakes and homes of Alabama are due to hit the LakefrontLiving.com website in October of 2021,” said Christine Mosier, COO of Lakefront Living International. “We’re thrilled to have Tressie and her team represent Lakefront Living Realty as we continue to grow and offer the most passionate specialists in the country.”

LakefrontLiving.com displays all the homes for sale on the lakes it covers, not just the listings of any particular Broker, making it a one-stop shop for interested buyers. And unlike many real estate syndication sites on the web today, the site is always 100% accurate. In addition, the site provides the important details of the lakes themselves, ensuring buyers make informed and educated decisions.

Interested buyers can learn more about Alabama lakes and homes by contacting Tressie Young at 256-557-1365 or Tressie@LakefrontLiving.com.

About Lakefront Living International, LLC:

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering real estate brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by creating a competitive advantage in their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Addition information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (833) 4MyLake, (833) 469-5253.

Contact Information:

Lakefront Living International, LLC

Scott Freerksen

833-469-5253

Contact via Email

www.LakefrontFranchise.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/845757

Press Release Distributed by PR.com