Award-Winning Hollywood Director Premieres Highly Anticipated Film in Davidson, NC

Charlotte, NC September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On October 2, 2021, award-winning film director Tiffany Rhodes will premiere her feature film, Match Struck, starring Tiffany (Collision), David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Office), Julian Brittano (Green Leaf, OWN Channel), Kisha Barr (Blue Bloods, Manifest) Lacy Camp (Fear Street, Big Little Lies) at Our Town Cinema, Davidson, North Carolina.

Event: Screening and Party October 2, 2021

- Red Carpet starts at 6:15 PM at Our Town Cinemas Café & Taphouse, 227 Griffith St., Davidson, NC 28036.

- Official Match Struck Party following the screening at 9:00 pm at 158 On Main, 158 N Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Match Struck: An infamous novelist desperate to redeem her career submits to her creative process, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

Tiffany Rhodes’ work is compared to David Lynch, Stanley Kubrick, and Dan Gilroy’s. She is a commanding talent and auteur. Her stories are original, powerful, innovative and thought-provoking.

With the international success of Rhodes’ films, The Blackbird Interviews and Promise Me, Collision on Amazon Prime, her fans have long speculated where and how they will see Match Struck. Rhodes and executive producers chose to screen at an independent theater in the Lake Norman area where the film was shot in 2020.

With intense and moving performances and beautiful cinematography, this is the breakout film for Tiffany Rhodes.

Match Struck compares to the story elements, cinematography and performances of Birdman (2014), American Beauty (1999) and Leaving Las Vegas (1995).

Press/Notable Sources: About Match Struck

“Riveting,” - Dody Dorn, Oscar-Nominated Editor of Memento

“...hypnotic, and she [Tiffany Rhodes] is hands down the best breakout performance of 2021.” - Yahoo Finance, September 2021

“To say, for example, that Match Struck is a riddle is true. You immediately want to rewatch. It’s a rollercoaster that is so wild it’s hard to see the details that passively build with such thoughtful intent.” - Monica Hewson, Entertainment News, March 2021

Seats are limited. For tickets and more information, see the email below. Match Struck, LLC, Clarissa Felts and Sarah Bura, Clarissa@4degreepictures.com

