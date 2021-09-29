 Skip to main content

Celeritas One, LLC Releases Power At Target v1

PR.com  
September 29, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Celeritas One, LLC, a software development company, is pleased to announce the release of the Power At Target application via the Apple App store. "Providing gun owners the ability to quickly find ammunition to meet various shooting needs through an intuitive interface and advanced algorithms has long been a gap within the gun industry," according to President Jon Robinson. "Whether you are a novice, enthusiast or competitor, we are confident Power At Target will address your shooting needs."

Kingwood, TX September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Version 1 is an all-in-one power rating utility and ballistic calculator, containing several impressive features:

- Commercial-grade ballistic calculator

- A commercial-grade ballistics calculator enables an ammo's power ratings to be evaluated at any distance.

- Easy to use

- Evaluate ammo trajectory drop, and power ratings and effectiveness at the muzzle or down range with intuitive charts and graphs.

- Powerful features made easy

- Eliminate using complicated equations or the need to access multiple websites to determine the power rating and effectiveness of your ammo.

- Extensive ammo database

- Contains hundreds of modern and legacy pistol and rifle cartridges.

Go to PowerAtTarget.com for additional information. Subscribe for product updates and instructional videos via YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

Contact Information:
Celeritas One, LLC
Jon Robinson
346-330-8202
Contact via Email
www.PowerAtTarget.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/845608

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

