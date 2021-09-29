The Bainbridge Companies Hires Mario Gonzalez as VP of Construction for Texas Market

West Palm Beach, FL September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Bainbridge Companies, the 12th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of multifamily communities, announced the strategic hiring of Mario Gonzalez as their VP of Development for the Texas & South Central region. Mario’s new position represents Bainbridge’s commitment on the expansion and development efforts in the state of Texas - adding to their growing multifamily experience, presence, and management portfolio in the region.

“Bainbridge has built a reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative apartment development companies in the country,” Gonzalez said. “Having toured several of their communities in Florida over the years, I did not hesitate to join the team.”

An expert in the local industry, Gonzalez has been developing multifamily communities for more than 20 years and has served in the role of senior development officer for three major Texas-based real estate development and investment firms. Throughout his career to date, he has been responsible for the development of nearly 3,000 multifamily units as well as completing several commercial real estate developments and acquisitions.

Gonzalez’s role as VP of Construction for the Texas market will be focused on actively pursuing the company’s development footprint in the region. He will lead Bainbridge’s growth, expansion, and development in the state so their teams can build and develop new, successful projects in Texas.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL with regional offices in Orlando and Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, Bethesda, MD, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC and Dallas and Austin, TX. The company develops and operates assets in 7 states and more than 33 markets and has more than 600 associates across their offices and portfolio.

To learn more about Bainbridge's communities and recent growth initiatives, visit BainbridgeCompanies.com.

