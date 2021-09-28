Jetico Delivers Stronger Encryption with More Resilience Against Cyberattacks

The new version of BestCrypt Volume Encryption has now been released, offering users improved security against brute-force attacks.

Helsinki, Finland September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5 Offers Enhanced Security and Unique Features to Protect Your Data

Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in data encryption, announced today the release of BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5. The latest version of Jetico’s solution to encrypt hard drives is now equipped with improved security features, such as stronger protection against brute-force attacks.

“Cyberattacks are increasingly common, so it’s more important than ever for companies to take preventative measures against hackers,” states Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. “BestCrypt users are now better protected from brute-force attacks, one of the simplest and most effective ways for a hacker to breach your system.”

BestCrypt Volume Encryption now provides stronger protection against brute-force attacks due to customizable parameters of the Scrypt key derivation algorithm and a new tool – BestCrypt Data Shelter to protect data-in-use from unwanted processes. Other new features that improve user security include the ability to manage self-encrypting drives for an added layer of protection and two-factor authentication options for a range of new hardware.

Highlights of BestCrypt Volume Encryption version 5:

- Enhanced security and added resilience against cyberattacks

- Improved performance with faster, seamless on-the-fly encryption

- Better usability with improved password creation and smooth troubleshooting

Contact Jetico to learn more about BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

Contact

Jetico Marketing Team

marketing@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1-202-742-2901

Phone (Europe): +358 9 2517 3030

