Principled Technologies Releases Study on Business User Experience Featuring the Dell Latitude 9420 vs. the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

In a series of tests, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell Latitude 9420 offered better responsiveness on several benchmarks, longer battery life and cooler surface temperatures.

Durham, NC September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When considering a new laptop for work, users look at a variety of specifications. But for business laptops, especially, user experience can be as important as system responsiveness. PT tested two business laptops - a Dell Latitude 9420 and a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 - to determine what differences in experience and performance a user might expect.

According to the report, “In our hands-on comparison of a Dell Latitude 9420 laptop and a similarly configured Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop, we found that the Dell Latitude 9420 has the potential to provide a better day-to-day experience. In our tests, the Dell Latitude 9420 laptop ran longer unplugged; received higher hardware capability and system responsiveness benchmarks scores; and ran cooler under a resource-intensive load than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. These wins make the Dell Latitude 9420 a sound choice when shopping for your next business laptop.”

To learn more about the tests and see more details about the results, read the full report at http://facts.pt/yRNUa6G

