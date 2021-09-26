Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "No time is a bad time for startups. Only, their focus must be sharp and clear. There must be a vision about the future and understanding about the present," says Amritha Nair and Annath Beevi, co-founders of Lensyara, the new exclusive shopping portal for contact lenses in UAE.

"We launched Lensyara when people were too apprehensive about the safety of handling eyewear. Especially contact lenses which can be prone to contamination. But facts and figures told us a different story. Online purchase of eyewear was not much affected even during the peak time of COVID, simply because contact lenses need minimum handling compared to regular lenses and frames. Maybe once or twice a day. Customers are more concerned with the reliability of brands rather than issues related to everyday handling. Cheap and lesser-known lenses can even affect one's vision. Lensyara.com avoided cheaper lenses, though they are easier to sell and reap immediate profits," Amritha said.

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, has published a new market study report titled "Contact Lenses - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics." Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for contact lenses estimated at US $11.1 billion in 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period.

Rapid expansion in wearer base with reducing the age of contact lens users coupled with vigorous growth in the powered lens segment and advancements in material science continue to improve industry prospects. The growing demand for cosmetic lenses in emerging countries further aids market growth.

"Another survey on global e-commerce trends revealed that digital services have become an integral part of the daily life of UAE consumers, with 98% stating they helped them get through the pandemic. UAE consumers are now loyal to brands based on how significantly they invested in digital services during the pandemic. This insists us to be more scrupulous in ensuring faultless service and excellent quality. Lensyara offers next-day delivery all over UAE. There are bigger players in this sector, but being smaller, we have an advantage over them. We can render individual care to each of our customers, whereas automation often cannot achieve this. We are on a mission to expand to all GCC by the end of the year. International shipping is also on our calendar," says Annath.

www.lensyara.com has got around 11 major brands in their fold like Acuvue, Amara, Freshlook, Dailies, Bella, etc. With a variety of colored fashion lenses, this is expected to grow to 25 brands by the end of October. There are attractive limited-period launch offers too, like a 50AED flat discount.

