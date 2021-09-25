 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Pediatrician Joins Howard M. Zinman MD Pediatric Primary Care

PR.com  
September 25, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Worcester, MA September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Howard M. Zinman is pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Dhara Patel to Worcester.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Patel, an experienced pediatrician in the prime of her career,” said Dr. Zinman. “She is passionate about providing quality personalized care and her arrival will help address the need for primary care physicians in Worcester and the growing suburbs of Central Massachusetts.”

Dr. Patel received her medical school training at Southern Illinois University and completed her residency at Le Bonheur Children’s and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. “My passion was focused on pediatrics because I truly love forming that intimate relationship with children early on and being able to watch them grow into healthy young adults,” says Patel.

Dr. Patel is now seeing and accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please contact 508-856-0200.

About Howard M Zinman Pediatric Primary Care
With over 40 years of combined experience, Howard M. Zinman MD Pediatric Primary Care offers families access to a small and friendly practice that strives in keeping children happy and healthy in our community. Conveniently located right off highway 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts and always offers same day urgent appointments. Learn more at www.doctorzinman.com

Contact Information:
Howard M. Zinman MD Pediatric Primary Care
Howard M. Zinman
508-856-0200
Contact via Email
www.doctorzinman.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/845459

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com