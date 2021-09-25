New Pediatrician Joins Howard M. Zinman MD Pediatric Primary Care

Worcester, MA September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Howard M. Zinman is pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Dhara Patel to Worcester.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Patel, an experienced pediatrician in the prime of her career,” said Dr. Zinman. “She is passionate about providing quality personalized care and her arrival will help address the need for primary care physicians in Worcester and the growing suburbs of Central Massachusetts.”

Dr. Patel received her medical school training at Southern Illinois University and completed her residency at Le Bonheur Children’s and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. “My passion was focused on pediatrics because I truly love forming that intimate relationship with children early on and being able to watch them grow into healthy young adults,” says Patel.

Dr. Patel is now seeing and accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please contact 508-856-0200.

About Howard M Zinman Pediatric Primary Care

With over 40 years of combined experience, Howard M. Zinman MD Pediatric Primary Care offers families access to a small and friendly practice that strives in keeping children happy and healthy in our community. Conveniently located right off highway 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts and always offers same day urgent appointments. Learn more at www.doctorzinman.com

