Metro Safety Training Offers Comprehensive First Aid Training All Across British Columbia

The training centre has been providing comprehensive first aid training for over 13 years, preparing individuals to be more proactive during emergencies.

Coquitlam, Canada September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Canadian Red Cross has marked September 12 as World First Aid Day to emphasize the importance of first aid training. Individuals with basic first aid training are equipped to deal with an emergency or an accident and help others.

Metro Safety has been providing comprehensive first aid training to individuals since 2008 and is BCCSA certified. The training includes passing a written and practical test. The course calendar lists down all the upcoming and scheduled courses for the month that individuals interested in taking the training can refer to. It aims to help people learn how to respond in an emergency at workplaces or during accidents.

A representative, while talking about the courses, stated: “The successful candidates get a Red Cross CPR-C & AED certification. It is valid for up to three years and can be recertified. This course is developed by the Canadian Red Cross, and we proudly offer it for the lowest price in town for only $59.95.”

He added, “Our priority is to minimize the severity of casualties by increasing awareness among people and train them efficiently. People often don’t realize how lethal the consequences can be if workplaces don’t have an emergency plan or first aid training programs. We teach the workforce to remain calm and take the necessary measures, rather than panicking during an emergency.”

The Red Cross life support training also helps individuals learn how to respond during medical emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, head and spine injury, and provide first aid. First aid training can help people save someone's life, stabilize the victim's condition and reduce chances of a permanent disability.

The courses for workplace safety include forklift operator training, fall protection training, training for hazards in a confined space, silica awareness. The training centre also offers courses on occupational first aid, with increasing complexity at each level.

The number of hours required for each course depends on the level of difficulty. The training material is designed in accordance with the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation. The courses comprise hands-on training, along with theory-based lectures.

About Metro Safety

Metro Safety Training provides different courses for first aid and workplace safety courses. It is located in Vancouver, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey, and Richmond. The courses can be accessed through their course calendar.

