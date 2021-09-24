Victor Harris Announces New Sales Manager and Head of Marketing

Victor Harris Commercial is a proptech platform that specialises in commercial workspaces across London. The company has been established for over a decade and are experiencing a significant period of growth. They have exceeded their YOY targets in advance of the final quarter.

London, United Kingdom September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Victor Harris Commercial, an office search technology platform based in Mayfair London, has appointed Tabatha Smith as Sales Manager to lead the division and Mica Foster as Head of Marketing. The company boasts a number of services such as property search, flexible workspaces and more.

Victor Harris consolidates traditional practices with their innovative, market-leading technology, creating a seamless experience for customers in search of a commercial space that complements the market’s new hybrid working model - all with no fee.

Smith joins Victor Harris from The Argyll Club. Her strong background in the property sector and 9 years of experience in the industry will be crucial in helping Victor Harris to expand. She will oversee the development of a high-performing sales function, generate leads and expand the company's customer base.

Foster has worked across a variety of sectors ranging from beauty, where she project managed the Cosmopolitan x Pink Parcel beauty box, to proptech. She joins the company following on from her role as a Marketing Strategist. At Victor Harris, Foster will be responsible for developing marketing strategies that support the companies growing objectives and increase the platforms reach.

“I’m excited for Tabatha Smith and Mica Foster to join the Victor Harris team,” says CEO and founder, Lloyd Harris. “As we continue to scale and grow the business, our new hires will undoubtedly help us to become one of the leading office search platforms.”

