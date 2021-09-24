Principled Technologies Tests Deep Learning Inference Performance on Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines Powered by Intel

Principled Technologies tested newer Microsoft Azure Esv4-series VMs featuring Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors against older Esv3-series VMs featuring Intel Xeon E5-2673 v4 processors.

Durham, NC September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For businesses that deal with large datasets for their everyday operations, it’s always useful to speed the process of gaining insights from that data. Principled Technologies (PT) compared the deep learning inference performance of the newer Esv4 series of Microsoft Azure VMs, powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, against the older Esv3 series of VMs, powered by previous-gen processors. PT chose two inference benchmark tests from the Model Zoo for Intel Architecture to test both series of VMs.

According to the PT report, “The upgraded Esv4-series VMs offered significantly better inference performance, which shows that organizations seeking quick data insights can benefit from selecting Microsoft Azure Esv4-series VMs featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.”

Read the test report from Principled Technologies at http://facts.pt/YX3rsPQ.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

