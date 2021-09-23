Traffic Roots Announces International Partnership with Powerhouse Canadian Agency Ideon Media

Traffic Roots, a leading digital advertising marketplace that provides access to more than 6 billion monthly impressions over 160,000 mainstream websites, is announcing a partnership with Canadian advertising powerhouse Ideon Media. Ideon will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for Traffic Roots and an entry point into the valuable Canadian market where cannabis is legal nationwide.

San Diego, CA September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Traffic Roots, a San Diego-based programmatic marketplace specializing in Cannabis and CBD advertising, is announcing an international partnership with powerhouse Canadian advertising agency Ideon Media.

Ideon will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for Traffic Roots and an entry point into the valuable Canadian market where cannabis is legal nationwide. The partnership with Traffic Roots will allow Ideon’s clients to reach age-gated audiences on premium publishers at scale.

Traffic Roots is a one-stop digital marketing shop for Cannabis and hemp brands in all sectors of the industry. The company’s leading-edge ad-tech helps brands distribute creative, compliant digital ads that get results. Traffic Roots’ proprietary advertising network gives clients access to more than 6 billion impressions every month on over 160,000 mainstream websites.

"Traffic Roots has enjoyed the mutual success of providing digital advertising solutions for leading Canadian advertising agency Ideon,” says Christian Valdez, CEO of Traffic Roots. “And we look forward to providing Ideon’s clients, especially those in regulated markets like cannabis and hemp, with massive exposure to mainstream sites.”

