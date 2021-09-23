Principled Technologies Releases Study on Amazon Web Services M5n Instances Powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Principled Technologies tested newer M5n instances featuring Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors versus older M4 instances featuring Intel Xeon E5-2686 v4 processors.

Durham, NC September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Organizations using the public cloud can face challenges deciding which instances to use for their key workloads. Principled Technologies (PT) tested two sets of instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2): newer M5n instances featuring 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and older M4 instances with previous-gen Intel processors. PT used two deep learning inference benchmarks from the Model Zoo for Intel Architecture-ResNet50 and the Wide and Deep recommendation system.

According to PT, “Our test results show that newer AWS M5n instances featuring 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost sped up deep learning inference performance for image classification and recommendation models over older M4 instances. These performance improvements come at little added cost, which means that M5n instances can offer better value per VM.”

Read the full PT report at http://facts.pt/oOUDy0F.

