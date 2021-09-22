Compugen Systems Inc. Awarded Top 50 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers by CIOReview

Compugen is included in CIOReview's annual listing of Top 50 companies that are at the forefront of providing Microsoft solutions and transforming businesses.

Houston, TX September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Compugen Systems Inc. (CSI), a service-led and human-centric technology company, takes third place in the Top 50 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers award for 2021. CIOReview outlines, “The enlisted organizations help businesses go-to-market faster and grow using Microsoft Technology solutions.” Placing in this award shows that Compugen is an ideal partner, that knows how to align technology to customer’s business goals and their brand purpose.

Terry Mirza, President of CSI, notes, “Compugen Systems Inc.’s history is underscored with an unwavering mission to social responsibility. We understand that behind every process and policy, there’s a person and a purpose. We believe in the life-altering power of human ingenuity, and together, we use technology to drive change in a way that creates a positive, rippling impact on the world around us.”

As a Microsoft Gold Partner and CSP, Compugen focuses on leveraging the power of Microsoft to drive growth for customers and help them transform in significant ways to achieve their goals. Harnessing the potential of Microsoft’s cloud solutions is one-way modern companies can gain this agility and react to changes in their markets and customer desires as they happen. Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner (CSPs) play an instrumental role in helping customers leverage these technologies while keeping their employees focused on their core competencies.

CIOReview publishes this award every year to the top companies that they believe are the most competitive solution providers. The magazine shares that with a wide variety of solutions providers entering the industry was a set of advanced Microsoft solutions CIOReview has created this recognition to help companies navigate through the best-of-breed Microsoft solutions providers.

The magazine comments, “The differentiation in capability and service delivery makes Compugen Systems Inc an ideal recipient of this award.”

About CIOReview

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine services as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decisions-makers to share their valuable insights about new trends in the market.

About Compugen Systems Inc.

Compugen Systems, Inc. (CSI) an affiliate of Compugen Inc., is an IT service delivery company that focuses on enabling your business outcomes. By coupling innovative technology-based services in the Modern Workspace and Hybrid IT with our uniquely crafted managed, professional and field services; we’re redefining the customer experience. We believe that every day we have is another opportunity to innovate, inspire and impact our world for the better. Join us at www.compugen.us.

Contact Information:

Compugen Systems Inc.

Kara Rudy

315.882.2454

Contact via Email

www.compugen.us

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/845229

Press Release Distributed by PR.com