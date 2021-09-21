T-Mobile Breach Exposed Personal Information, KryptAll Keeps You Protected

T-Mobile is warning that an attack against its network led to the breach of data on millions of customers. When using KryptAll, it will keep you protected as it does not require your personal information other than your name and address.

Wilmington, DE September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- T-Mobile is warning that an attack against its network led to the breach of data on millions of customers. The attack has exposed the names, date of birth, Social Security number and driver’s license/ID information of its customers. When using KryptAll, it will keep you protected as it does not require your personal information other than your name and address. KryptAll works over the IP data network and encrypts your calls to keep them secure and does not generate any calling records.

T-Mobile said, “Our preliminary analysis is that approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts’ information appears to be contained in the stolen files, as well as just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.”

The intrusion first came to light on Twitter. The hackers claimed one of those databases held the name, date of birth, SSN, driver’s license information, plaintext security PIN, address, and phone number of 36 million T-Mobile customers in the United States - all going back to the mid-1990s.

KryptAll has their clients prepay for KryptAll calling time thus making detailed personal information not necessary. KryptAll protects your privacy.

