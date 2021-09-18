Ramki Ramanarayanan Rejoins Occams Group as Divisional CEO

Los Angeles, CA September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Occams Advisory, a leader in professional and consumer services, announced Ramki Ramanarayanan’s return to Occams, as its Divisional Chief Executive Officer. Ramki’s return boosts Occam’s rapid emergence as a leader in middle-market B2B professional services and in consumer-oriented personal finance solutions. In August, for the 6th consecutive year Inc. magazine ranked Occams Advisory on its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. In April 2021, Occams Advisory was featured on the 2nd annual Financial Times’ Americas’ fastest-growing companies 2021' list.

“Through the pandemic, Occams has stayed true to its employee-centric philosophy. It is exciting to return to a purpose-driven ecosystem which has evolved to become a leader in payment solutions and personal finance.” While lauding Occams, Ramki went on to emphasize upon a belief that emanates from his recent role as the CEO at CHC Wellbeing, a premier corporate wellness company, “Financial health is central to overall wellbeing, and this is an area where Occams’ offerings empower consumers.”

While concurring on the value-add by Occams’ Personal Finance services, Divisional CEO David King, identified the rapidly evolving socio-economic and geo-political backdrop as the most challenging that he has seen. “What makes our committed presence in consumer finance space more relevant is that America is evolving faster than the world to maintain its position as the leader of the free world. The demands imposed by American consumers are that much higher in this era of 24x7 social media and global inter-connectedness.”

The seasoned leadership team at Occams will get a boost from Ramki’s return. Group COO, Augusto Ruiz-Eldridge concurs, “Occams Group has continued to evolve and innovate to retain its go-to provider image for most middle-market professional services. In the months ahead we intend to pursue the growth through selective acquisitions that further our growth vision.”

