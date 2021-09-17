AHHC of NC Partners with National Minority Health Association to Mobilize Home Care, Home Health, Hospice & Palliative Care Staff in Fight Against COVID-19

Raleigh, NC September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC of NC) is pleased to announce that they have partnered with the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) to help launch the new Flex for Checks program as part of the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The Flex for Checks community-based program was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare employees to increase vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communities.

“AHHC of NC is committed to the safety of our member agencies’ patients and employees and communities they serve, so when this opportunity came up to work with NMHA to accelerate vaccination in underserved areas, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Tim Rogers, AHHC of NC President and CEO. “It is an absolute honor to partner with the National Minority Health Association in their mission to increase public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, especially within vulnerable and underserved communities. Our team is ready to join the fight.”

As vaccinations continue to play an even more vital role in the fight against COVID-19, AHHC of NC is providing a crucial partnership to the NMHA Flex for Checks program. By generating awareness of the importance of vaccinations and igniting an increased engagement among homecare employees, AHHC of NC is providing a dynamic call-to-action in our country’s ongoing vaccination efforts.

“Our partners play an important role in bringing the Flex for Checks program to life and helping to ensure an impactful program so we can achieve the goal of getting as many people in underserved areas vaccinated as possible,” said Burgess Harrison executive director of the NMHA. "The deep experience, compassion and tremendous talents of the team at AHHC of NC are crucial to the deployment of our Flex for Checks program."

The Flex for Checks program has continued to gain national momentum in recent weeks, thanks to support from the National Association for Home Care and Hospice, the Home Care Association of America, as well as commitments from healthcare agencies, and their employees on the frontlines, throughout the country.

“The Flex for Checks program is an innovative, necessary, and powerful tool in the fight against COVD-19. I am proud of our nation’s talented community healthcare employees for their courage and the hard work they do as they galvanize our fellow citizens to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ian Smith, Flex for Checks spokesperson and TV Personality.

About AHHC of NC

The Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC) is a nonprofit trade association representing providers of home health (98% in NC), hospice (98% in NC), palliative care, personal care, private duty nursing, companion/sitter services, providers of behavioral health care services that care for and support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider members, in addition to other healthcare affiliates. The Association was established in 1972 and currently has a membership of over 750 provider agencies and business partners, who provide products and services to providers. Member agencies provide services across all 100 North Carolina counties, employ more than 100,000 individuals, and provide services to more than 400,000 individuals annually. AHHC's mission is to provide Resources, Education, Advocacy and Leadership. Services include technical assistance, monthly newsletters, quality educational programs, annual directory, email alerts, and political lobbying. AHHC strongly advocates for their members and the many patients they serve, and is recognized by colleagues, regulators, and legislators as one of the most active and effective home care & hospice associations in the US. Visit www.ahhcnc.org for more information.

About NMHA

The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

Contact Information:

Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina

Courtney Penn

919-848-3450

Contact via Email

www.ahhcnc.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844932

Press Release Distributed by PR.com