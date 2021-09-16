THROMBOLEX, Inc. – Attendance at VIVA & VEINS

THROMBOLEX, Inc. will be attending the VEINS Conference (Booth T8) and VIVA Physicians Conference (Booth #502) in Las Vegas, NV October 3-7.

New Britain, PA September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- THROMBOLEX, Inc. will be attending the VEINS Conference (Booth T8) and VIVA Physicians Conference (Booth #502) in Las Vegas, NV October 3-7. There will be live demonstrations and meetings with the Executive Team about the family of BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters.

The BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter and the BASHIR™ Plus Endovascular Catheters are intended for the controlled and selective infusion of physician-specified fluids, including thrombolytics, into the peripheral vasculature. They are also now intended for the controlled and selective infusion of physician-specified fluids, including thrombolytics, into the peripheral vasculature, enabling the restoration of blood flow in patients with venous thrombus.

To continue expanding their device’s Indication for Use, THROMBOLEX is currently enrolling in its pivotal RESCUE trial for the treatment of patients with acute submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). This trial is using the BASHIR™ endovascular catheter under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA. The goal of RESCUE is to achieve an additional indication for use of the device in the treatment of acute PE.

During the 2021 VIVA Conference in Las Vegas, NV, the RESCUE Trial’s pre-specified interim analysis will be presented. This analysis is of the first 60 patients in the trial. The presentation will be on October 5th, at 1:30pm local time during the Late Breaking Clinical Trial portion of the meeting. The presentation will be given by Dr. Akhilesh Sista, Interventional Radiologist at NYU Langone.

About THROMBOLEX, Inc.

Founded in 2016, THROMBOLEX is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) of thrombus in patients who suffer from arterial, venous, and arteriovenous thromboembolic conditions.

The company is currently selling seven FDA cleared devices that are based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.

