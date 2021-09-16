SUMO Expands Platform with the Event & Class Scheduler and Adds New Powerful Capabilities

Atlanta, GA September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SUMO Scheduler, a leading cloud-based customer engagement platform, announced the expansion of its software with the Event & Class Scheduler, thereby offering a powerful online event registration system supporting both virtual and in-person events.

SUMO greatly simplifies businesses’ ability to transform their customer engagement strategy to acquire, grow, and build brand advocates. SUMO Scheduler is uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve maximum ROI from their digital investments and drive business growth with appointment, event, and queue automation.

With SUMO Customer Engagement Platform now offering a powerful event system, customers can launch online registration sites and allow participants to register for classes and events quickly and error-free. The new Event Scheduler supports online and in-person events and includes a wide range of custom templates, event links, notifications, as well as Salesforce flow builder support.

In addition, with this update, SUMO’s comprehensive Appointment Scheduler delivers a breadth of new capabilities that enterprise-level customers need to seamlessly manage their customer engagement:

- Field Service Online Scheduler

- Any Availability

- Sync Tool Compatibility

- Resource License Feature

- Lightning Customer Community Support

- Lightning Partner Community Support

- Default Buffer Time

- Time Slot Capacity

- User Limits

- New Phone Option

- 24 Hr Format Support

- Default Expiration Date

- Limit Organizer & Participants

- Priority Mode for Invite Manager

- Cancellation Reason

- Reschedule Status

- Dynamic ZOOM Video Conferencing

- Updates to Email Templates

- Updates to Admin Settings

Jason North, the CEO & Product Owner at SUMO states, “In collaboration with key clients and innovation partners, we’ve architected this release of SUMO to include key innovative capabilities unavailable anywhere else in the market. The result is a powerful online event registration system that automates large scale event management for our most demanding customers.”

The new powerful Event & Class Scheduler drives growth by allowing prospects and customers to register for virtual demonstrations, in-person training, campus tours, virtual classes and panel discussions. With SUMO’s omnichannel engagement capabilities, teams can quickly map event registrations into their existing customer journey and auto-find available dates and times for hosts, rooms and resources.

Additionally, the SUMO Online Event Registration Site is fully hosted on the Salesforce platform allowing it to seamlessly integrate with your native CRM. You can easily create and import event and course databases, define requirements, and set recurrence patterns for each event type. Finally, the multi-calendar function provides complete transparency into teams and schedules, offers improvement opportunities for resource utilization, and makes successful scheduling a reality.

About SUMO Scheduler

SUMO powers conversations that drive business growth. SUMO is trusted by industry leading organizations including the Fortune 500, healthcare, government, and universities to transform their customer engagement strategy to acquire, grow, and build brand advocates. SUMO accelerates your organization’s responsiveness to customer demand, necessary to drive business growth.

Our scheduling platform seamlessly integrates into your existing customer journey touchpoints and business processes, powering conversations that result in higher conversion rates and increased customer loyalty. SUMO includes online appointment scheduling, event scheduling, and queue scheduling all in a single platform solution built fully native on Salesforce.

