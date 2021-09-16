Caxy's Hannah Deason a Best Tech Manager Finalist for Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion announces top regional tech leaders for 2021.

Chicago, IL September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tech in Motion announced Hannah Deason, Managing Director of Operations of Caxy as a finalist for the Best Tech Manager category in the 7th annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top workplaces and people inside the North American tech industry. Demonstrating great leadership and positive influence, these managers like Hannah lead their teams through unexpected territories and inspire performance and growth. Chicago's tech community can vote here until Sept. 27 to decide the Regional Winners, who will be judged in the national round by experts from companies like Paypal, Netflix and Oracle.

“In an everchanging world, we value the unwavering commitment and agility from tech leaders like these, who help strengthen and motivate those around them professionally,” says Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion’s creator, Motion Recruitment. “Through the Timmys, we are glad for the opportunity to recognize leaders in tech workplaces dedicated to empowering their teams.”

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Manager​ is based on the following:

Promotes career growth ​and inspires innovation ​

Goes above and beyond to ensure a motivating, inclusive team culture​

Employs a clear and communicated vision to produce an innovative product ​

"Hannah is a game-changer, X-factor, she's the driving force behind our company's culture and success. She does an incredible job as the Managing Director of Operations of Caxy, continuing to innovate and improve the company and continuing to produce record months in profitability and revenue for the business, while also fostering a company culture that has led to the highest employee retention rate the company has seen." -- Josh Schroeder, Managing Director of Technology of Caxy

In addition to Best Tech Manager, you can also vote in four other Chicago Timmy Awards categories: Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Work Culture. All regional award winners will be announced in early October and will go on to compete in the national categories.

After the success of last year’s virtual ceremony, the 2021 Timmy Awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28 will once again be a completely digital experience. To vote, RSVP or learn more, visit the Timmys website.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Caxy

We're on a mission to improve the digital world. For 20 years, we’ve been the firepower that clients trust to revolutionize their markets. We’re open-source specialists and firm believers in an iterative approach to software development. We are a team of talented developers who work in cross-functional teams with seasoned Product Managers, UX architects, and digital designers. We believe in the importance of our company culture and value the contributions and unique perspectives of each team member.

We are inspired thinkers and dreamers committed to delivering value with every interaction and output. We combine thoughtful user experience, effective communication, engaging design, quality execution, and strong coffee... to create products that our clients and their end-users love. We’re on a mission to create digital experiences that tie brand experiences together, and we hope you’ll join us.

https://caxy.com

