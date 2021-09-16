Digital Diagnostics to Become a Florida Association of ACOs Member

FLAACOs welcomes Digital Diagnostics as their newest strategic member.

St. Johns, FL September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care announces Digital Diagnostics, developers of IDx-DR, an FDA De Novo-cleared autonomous AI system designed for the detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), as its newest member.

Digital Diagnostics is excited to help provide a new avenue to support FLAACOs goal of improving patient outcomes through improved care gap closure and higher standards of care.

“Patients with diabetes should get an annual retinal exam to test for common complications of diabetes known as diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. Unfortunately, less than 50% of people follow through with that yearly exam,” said Michael Abramoff, founder and executive chairman of Digital Diagnostics. “This is especially concerning for healthcare providers in Florida as they have the largest proportion of adults aged 65 and older in the nation.”

Using autonomous AI, such as IDx-DR, to help simplify the DR testing process is helping more people get tested by shifting care delivery for diabetic retinal exams, moving diagnosis from the specialist’s office to where the patients are – in primary care, at local diagnostic testing locations, and neighborhood pharmacies. This shift helps provide a new avenue for ACO’s to improve patient outcomes through care gap closure and higher standards of care.

“Membership with FLAACOs will allow Digital Diagnostics to connect directly with providers focused on delivering quality care to patients throughout Florida,” said Nicole Bradberry, FLAACOs CEO. “This can help close the gap between Floridians at-risk of sight loss or blindness and those who are not currently being evaluated by their eye care provider.”

About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOS), A ValueH Organization

ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Diagnostics

Digital Diagnostics Inc. (formerly IDx) is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of healthcare. It was founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a practicing, fellowship-trained retina specialist ophthalmologist, neuroscientist, and computer engineer. The platform includes two autonomous AI systems, IDx-DR and DermSpot, with several other indications under development. Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous AI diagnosis to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing healthcare and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, federal regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable adoption of autonomous AI. For more information and the latest news follow: https://www.digitaldiagnostics.com/

Contact Information:

Florida Association of ACOs

Samantha Mocas

(855) 559-8782

Contact via Email

https://www.flaacos.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844823

Press Release Distributed by PR.com