Groundbreaking Holly Hills Townhomes, Williamsburg

Cale Development Breaks Ground on Holly Hills Final Phase. "It's been 20 years since we developed the first Phase of Holly Hills and I'm pleased to announce we have started the long-awaited site development of the final phase," commented Hatcher Cale.

Williamsburg, VA September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cale Development, LCC, a Williamsburg, Virginia-based Developer owned and operated by Hatcher Cale and his son, John Cale, today announced the groundbreaking of its third and final phase of Holly Hills, the city of Williamsburg’s finest neighborhood.

Holly Hills’ final phase features a limited collection of 35 luxury Townhomes with distinctive architecture and an understated elegance that beautifully reflect the uncompromising lifestyle unique to the city of Williamsburg.

Sky Blue Homes, a local home builder that specializes in new residential community construction throughout Williamsburg and the Peninsula, has partnered with Cale Development to build the townhomes. "Our first-class finishes paired with expert craftsmanship will please even the most selective buyers," said Barry Borden builder and principal, Sky Blue Homes.

"Built in the city’s Overlay District we take special pride in protecting the historical and cultural nature of this unique neighborhood in order to keep the heart and personality of the Holly Hills neighborhood and its homes intact," explained John Cale.

In addition to its picturesque location and stunning aesthetic, Holly Hills also provides residents with an expansive community green space that features a dog park, gazebo and walking path leading directly to Colonial Williamsburg. The townhomes will be priced from the $370s.

Holly Hills Townhomes is located at the Corner of RT-199 and Brookwood Drive. The community's location offers convenient access to Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William & Mary.

For more information on the final phase of Holly Hills, visit Holly Hills Townhomes website at www.skybluehomesllc.com or call John Cale at 757.262.6162.

Hatcher Cale and John Cale are the principals of Cale Realty Company. and together share more than 50 years of experience in development in Williamsburg and on the Peninsula, construction and property management. We have put together a team of professionals, which have been selected on the basis of reputation, financial stability and previous experience.

John Cale, Cale Realty Company

757.262.6162

Contact Information:

Cale Realty Company

John Cale

757-262-6162

Contact via Email

skybluehomesllc.com

