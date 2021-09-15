Keeping Families Connected FriendRaiser Networking Event Was a Success on September 11 at Premier Collection - Bentley Dallas

Dallas, TX September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keeping Families Connected, a prominent non-profit organization based in Dallas, Texas, aim this weekend, on the anniversary of 9/11, is to take KFC efforts to even greater heights and thereby ensure that new friends get added to the initiative to help those who are suffering from the woes of parent alienation due to the economic impact of being incarceration. The organization along with Swan7 Productions will be hosting a FriendRaiser this Saturday on September 11, 2021 at Premier Collection - Bentley Dallas.

Anita Hawkins, celebrity model, philanthropist and author hosted this amazing FriendRaiser event, she earned fame and reputation as a model, author and a philanthropist. The Celebrity Guest Speaker was Ray Crockett, former NFL player along with being a wealth advisor, he is one of the most reputed former NFL players. In fact, he is 2x Super Bowl Champion. He shared words of motivation and inspiration relating to his NFL career. Ray’s message was one no one should have missed. Steve Kemble & Le’Nard Meyers hosted the Red Carpet and they were two forces to be reckoned with. They tag teamed and brought so much energy to the entire event and kept everyone engaged.

Along with these prominent figures, numerous other VIP guests attended the FriendRaiser. They include LaTarence Dunbar, a former NFL wide receiver; Cleo Greene, a reporter and anchor at WFAA; Damontre Moore of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Sapaula and many more.

Past Keeping Families Connected supporters include Mendencee & Yandy Smith Harris, Peter Gunz, Brother Ben X, Billionaire P.A., Rizza Islam, Leanne Locken, Deandra Simmons, Leticia Owens, Phaedra Parks, State Representative Carl Sherman, Jamila T. Davis, LaTroy Hawkins & many more.

Keeping Families Connected is very thankful that this FriendRaiser event was able to raise new sponsors, volunteers and even recurring donors. The FriendRaising event was a private invite only and turned out to be a great success.

Keeping Families Connected would like to give a special thanks to:

Premier Collection - Bentley Dallas for the support and professional hospitality.

About Keeping Families Connected

Keeping Families Connected is a wonderful non-profit organization that is based in Dallas, Texas. Their mission is to rebuild families and to foster life skills in youth and young adults from broken homes.

Contact information

For more information about Dallas/Fort Worth-area Businesswoman Letitia Scott Jackson of Keeping Families Connected, connect with her via email at: keepingfamiliesconnected2015@yahoo.com.

Website: www.keepingfamilyconnected.org

Contact Information:

Keeping Families Connected

Letitia Scott - Jackson

972-904-0551

Contact via Email

www.keepingfamilyconnected.org

Press Release: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844680

