Adaptation Financial Celebrates One Year of Service

Oklahoma City, OK September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc. is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. Launched last September 1, in a challenging climate due to COVID restrictions, the firm has excelled, growing to $750M in assets and $3.5B in life insurance, surpassing first-year projections.

Adaptation Financial Advisors is an SEC-registered investment advisory group with headquarters in Oklahoma City and multiple investment offices across the Midwest, including Dallas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Omaha, Nebraska; and Columbus, Ohio.

Forming Adaptation was an important accomplishment for the firm’s CEO and founder, Alan Niemann, CLU, ChFC, AEP. After serving in the financial industry for more than 37 years, Niemann was finally able to create the type of firm he always wanted - one that is passionate about getting to know the clients as unique individuals and uncovering their specific goals and dreams. Niemann says Adaptation’s financial professionals aren’t salespeople but knowledgeable problem-solvers who are doggedly focused on helping clients achieve whatever their goals may be.

Niemann, OSJ with Cambridge Investment Research, is particularly excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary and the firm’s accomplishments. “I believe everyone deserves to have financial security, and that means something different from person to person,” he said. “I believe that we, as an organization, must be willing to adjust, to transform, to adapt, to meet the needs of our clients and work in their best interest. It’s a fundamental value in our organization, and every single one of our employees lives that.”

Clint Taylor has stepped into a new role as sales director and has led the expansion in the Oklahoma City office. “The goal has always been and will continue to be about helping our clients move forward,” said Taylor, “and to be a safe place throughout this and future chaotic times, to provide confidence that our futures will be intact, and to be a shining example of what this industry could and should look like.”

Adaptation Financial has retained a strong management team as it works to make additional acquisitions and deploy a new FinTech solution in 2022.

Kacey Butcher, Chief Financial Officer, has a long history in the FinTech space and has led the way for Adaptation’s development. “From a financial standpoint, I am very satisfied with year one,” said Butcher. “We have secured capital partners for long-term growth. We have exceeded first year’s EBITDA targets, made aggressive investments into hiring new licensed professionals, and are poised for continued fiscal success in the year ahead. I am excited to unveil the FinTech solution we have been working on sometime next year, which will allow us to diversify our offering to clients nationwide.”

In addition to the financial side of Adaptation, success has come in the form of a new joint venture with Oklahoma-based property and casualty agency Tedford Insurance. Together, Adaptation and Tedford launched the Adaptation Insurance Network, which is led by Managing Director Michael Cortez.

Cortez, who has extensive experience in the property and casualty field, joined Niemann late last year after hearing the founder’s vision of becoming a service provider that could not only help clients meet their financial goals, but also protect their physical assets, on both the personal and commercial side. “I had several conversations with Alan over the closing months of 2020,” said Cortez. “I had never worked in the financial space before, but I was inspired by his forward thinking and desire to be a one-stop shop for all of your insurance and investment needs.”

About Adaptation Financial

Helping clients define and pursue their financial goals is the primary focus at Adaptation Financial. Without proper preparation and periodic monitoring, wealth can be eroded by inflation, economic downturns, taxes, life's uncertainties, and natural calamities. Adaptation Financial takes the time to truly understand unique needs and situations to develop customized strategies for each client. The company prides itself on enduring relationships, an unimpeachable code of ethics and a commitment to excellence.

About Adaptation Insurance Network

Adaptation Insurance Network is here to protect the assets that you have worked so hard to earn. We are a true partner to our clients, offering security by providing insurance to mitigate risks associated with property and physical assets. We continue to live the Adaptation way by offering best-in-class service and providing unequivocal experiences.

