Restitution Study Group Announced as Inaugural Grantee in Multi-Million Dollar Initiative for Reparations Advancement -- The #Case4Reparations Fund

New York, NY September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Liberated Capital, Decolonizing Wealth Project’s donor community and funding vehicle focused on providing resources to Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, officially announced the Restitution Study Group (RSG) as part of the inaugural cohort who will receive funding to support local, regional and national movement-building and advocacy efforts to advance reparations in the United States. The grant will help further Restitution Study Group's mission of securing reparations from national and international corporations complicit in slavery through research, education, outreach and litigation.

The #Case4Reparations is a first of its kind funding initiative, launched in March of 2021 by Decolonizing Wealth Project, aiming to fuel and amplify conversations and campaigns around reparations where wealth (money or land) can be redistributed by institutions and/or governments to Black and Native American communities in the United States. The goal for #Case4Reparations is to become a multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative to support systemic and policy change efforts that return wealth to impacted individuals.

“It’s time to start having meaningful conversations about reparations and how we can come together as a country to heal from systemic racism. The Restitution Study Group is making critical strides to shift policies and systems that result in the payback of money from governments or institutions in the United States to Black communities,” said Edgar Villanueva, founder and principal of Decolonizing Wealth Project and Liberated Capital. “We’re looking forward to being a part of their journey and elevating their impactful work to secure reparations from institutions complicit in slavery."

"We are honored to have been selected for a grant from the Decolonizing Wealth Project and Liberated Capital, their donor and funding vehicle. This will support us in our efforts to disgorge wealth from tainted corporations and their predecessors acquired by stealing people from Africa to enslave, torturing them into submission, forcing them to breed more humans, and keeping the fruit of their labors," said Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, Executive Director of the Restitution Study Group.

"We are calling on all complicit companies to pay the debt for their role in antebellum slavery. Disgorge the profits and unpaid fines into a community Trust Fund to help repair the vestiges of slavery -- economic, education and health disparities in the lives of descendants of enslaved Africans. The list of tainted companies is long, but to name a few: Aetna Inc, Barclays, JP Morgan Chase, Lloyds of London, New York Life Insurance Company, Wells Fargo and Bank of America," said Farmer-Paellmann.

"We are currently waiting on a response from Bank of America to our June 6, 2021, letter demanding that they tell the truth about the crimes their predecessor bank, Providence Bank of Rhode Island, committed against thousands of nonconsenting people. The bank aided and abetted in the illegal enslavement of the largest number of Africans in antebellum history. In doing so, they violated State and Federal law and owe billions in fines alone. They have the most shameful record we have uncovered. Now is the time to pay the debt and begin healing," said Farmer-Paellmann.

In 2021-2022, the Restitution Study Group will receive funding and technical assistance from Decolonizing Wealth Project, including communications and narrative change support, networking opportunities and campaign coaching. In the year ahead, the organization will work to highlight and elevate Restitution Study Group's efforts through their own channels, working to shift narrative change and build political will for reparations.

Establishing a funding initiative is just the first step to building #Case4Reparations. Decolonizing Wealth Project aims to raise awareness and education among the general public around reparations and the need to embrace it as a way to right the wrongs and bring our country back together.

For more information, please visit https://decolonizingwealth.com/liberated-capital/case4reparations/.

About Restitution Study Group

Led by Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, the Restitution Study Group (RSG) engages corporations complicit in antebellum slavery toward the goal of disgorging their ill-gotten gains. Founded in 2000, RSG activities include: education and outreach, genealogy and DNA research, direct action and litigation.

www.rsgincorp.com

917-365-3007

About Decolonizing Wealth Project

Led by Edgar Villanueva, Decolonizing Wealth Project (DWP) works globally to disrupt the existing systems of moving and controlling capital using education and healing programs, radical reparative giving, and storytelling. Through its fund, Liberated Capital, DWP moves untethered resources to Indigenous, Black and other people-of-color-led initiatives working for economic and racial justice.

www.decolonizingwealth.com

www.decolonizingwealth.com/liberated-capital

Contact Information:

Restitution Study Group

Deadria Farmer-Paellmann

917-365-3007

Contact via Email

www.Rsgincorp.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844756

Press Release Distributed by PR.com