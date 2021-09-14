JANE Dispensary Opening in Santa Rosa September 21, 2021

JANE Dispensary operates under a "commitment-to-excellence" philosophy supporting the desire to educate guests of the benefits, properties, and uses of marijuana products. Offering premium cannabis products, education, and opportunities to California Consumers. With a mission to end the stigma that surrounds cannabis, JANE Dispensary will open its boutique doors on September 21, 2021.

JANE Dispensary will soon be part of Sonoma County providing a comfortable and knowledgeable place for all. This sophisticated cannabis boutique will offer premier cannabis products including flower, edibles, beauty products, oils, and accessories to Sonoma County guests.

A mission-driven company, JANE Dispensary has already laid the foundation for community development and support through education-based offerings like seminars and workshops. Providing a safe and comfortable environment to guests is at the forefront of JANE Dispensary’s focus.

“We know how expansive the cannabis market is so we take pride in homing in on the perfect product for every guest that walks through our doors or visits our website. Our passion is to pave the way in this market and provide a service, rather than solely a product.” - Leigh Anne Baker, Director of Operations

JANE seeks to exceed the expectation of cannabis boutique with a wide range of thoroughly vetted offerings, educational experiences, and a staff that’s committed to excellence. This venture by Trinity Core Investments, is rooted in a deep understanding of the necessity for a safe, informative, and enjoyable environment for cannabis in the California area and beyond. JANE Dispensary opened a sister location in St. Louis, Missouri earlier this year.

“We are passionate about the future of cannabis and our unique role in the market. We have an incredible opportunity to help shape the industry and we take pride in how we envision the world with cannabis as a household staple.” Leigh Anne Baker, Director of Operations

About JANE Dispensary

JANE Dispensary operates under a “commitment-to-excellence” philosophy supporting the desire to educate guests of the benefits, properties, and uses of cannabis products.

