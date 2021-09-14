Gregory Abbott Launches New Website for Left Coast Industries

Gregory Abbott, an experienced fabricator who specializes in prototyping, is excited to announce the launch of a new website for his company Left Coast Industries.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Abbott is excited to announce the launch of a brand new website for his company Left Coast Industries.

Left Coast Industries, a newly formed part of Gadget’s world, has redesigned his website to match the caliber of the work that he provides. With Gadget at the helm, Left Coast Industries is ready to take on a variety of challenging projects - from prototyping and limited production to ergonomic human interfaces.

Coming off the success of his project with Discovery Channel's BIG!, Smash Lab and The Big Brain Theory, as well as a series of other large-scale projects over the last few years, Left Coast Industries is now ready to utilize their website to take on new clients seamlessly and conveniently.

The new website, designed by the Left Coast Industries team in collaboration with Reverend Gadget's personal brand "Reverend Gadget,” is a place for inventors to find innovative design solutions.

Left Coast Industries' site will also include information on past projects and an extensive portfolio of work for future clients to browse through to gain inspiration for their passions.

The Left Coast Industries online site is launching at a perfect time for Reverend Gadget and his team. When COVID hit, many of Gadget’s projects were put on hold. Rather than sit still he took this as an opportunity to start a new service working with companies and inventors working with them on industrial design. He is ready to take on new design and fabrication projects with his unique brand of innovation and design. Abbott can now bring fans and enthusiasts behind the scenes through the new Left Coast Industries website to check out his latest ventures.

Abbott is excited to bring viewers and fans along the ride with website-exclusive vlogs that will showcase many of Left Coast Industries' recent work - including adapting and converting classic automobiles into electric vehicles. With tips, insights, and exciting content to come, fans and clients alike will enjoy the variety of content Abbott and Left Coast Industries will put on with their new online presence.

Head online now to check out Left Coast Industries' brand new website and learn more about the current projects and designs coming from Reverend Gadget and his team.

