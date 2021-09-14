FOR-U Smart Freight Shows Off Road Freight Innovation for the Digital Age at CIFTIS 2021

Logistics Tech Platform FOR-U Smart Freight Hosts Virtual Showroom at China International Fair for Trade in Services 2021

Beijing, China September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FOR-U Smart Freight, a digital startup in the field of road freight transportation, exhibited at the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2021 (CIFTIS 2021). Officially commenced on September 2, the fair is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Beijing Municipal Government, and supported by the WTO, UNCTAD, OECD, and other international organizations. FOR-U Smart Freight, a digital startup in the field of road freight transportation, exhibited at the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2021 (CIFTIS 2021). Officially commenced on September 2, the fair is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Beijing Municipal Government, and supported by the WTO, UNCTAD, OECD, and other international organizations.

In addition to its onsite exhibition space, CIFTIS continued with its "virtual exhibition hall" used in the past, offering “visitors” the chance to browse exhibits and negotiate business deals through a smartphone app or websites. With the theme of “Towards a Digital Future and Service Driven Development,” CIFTIS highlights the importance of the digital economy and digital trade, with a focus on new technologies, new models, and new achievements across various sectors, while examining the key trends of digitalization, connectivity, and intelligence.

More than 10,000 enterprises, from 153 countries and regions, participated and exhibited in this year's CIFTIS, five more countries than the previous year, with a higher overall international participation rate of 51%. Among the exhibitors, 2,400 companies exhibited at the physical venue, including S&P Global, Panasonic, all Big Four accounting firms, and many other Fortune 500 and industry-leading enterprises.

In the virtual space, FOR-U Smart Freight set up a 3D, fully immersive online exhibition hall, complete with the FOR-U booth to showcase its technological achievements in various aspects of road transportation. This was the first time for FOR-U Smart Freight to make an online appearance in an exhibition of such grand scale and scope. The exhibit was also a selected exhibition of FOR-U Smart Freight's achievements from its past exploration into logistics technologies.

FOR-U Smart Freight's virtual exhibition hall included its brand story, products, and services, while the booth focused primarily on the company's four core technological achievements: the FOR-U Smart Freight platform, the FOR-U Brain Smart Middle Platform, the Carrier app, and the Shipper app. The FOR-U Brain in particular showcased the company’s achievements in big data and AI technologies with regard to road freight pricing, order dispatching, and support services, and is the technological backbone behind FOR-U Smart Freight’s ability to provide high-quality performance services in both upstream and downstream operations within the sector. At the FOR-U Smart Freight booth page, customer groups with business communication needs can contact customer service and initiate online negotiations.

CIFTIS is the world's largest exhibition in the field of trade in services, attracting the participation of more than 20,000 Chinese and international enterprises since 2012, and has become an important platform for innovation in the service industry. FOR-U Smart Freight will carry forward its innovation, providing high quality digital services for shippers and carriers and driving the high-quality development of the road freight industry.

