Cousin Pat Discusses His YouTube Channel & Podcast

Patrick Argiro, aka Cousin Pat, discusses his YouTube channel and podcast and explores how successful people think about success and deal with depression.

Patrick Argiro, aka Cousin Pat, discusses his YouTube channel and podcast where he interviews UFC fighters, Bellator and other MMA fighters. Cousin Pat has also interviewed former NFL players as well as other successful people in other fields including real estate and television personalities, and will continue to find interesting guests.

The name of his YouTube Channel is "Cousin Pat Therapy," and his podcast is "The Cousin Pat Therapy Show."

