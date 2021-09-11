 Skip to main content

Cousin Pat Discusses His YouTube Channel & Podcast

PR.com  
September 11, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Patrick Argiro, aka Cousin Pat, discusses his YouTube channel and podcast and explores how successful people think about success and deal with depression.

Tampa, FL September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- cousinpat.net

Patrick Argiro, aka Cousin Pat, discusses his YouTube channel and podcast where he interviews UFC fighters, Bellator and other MMA fighters. Cousin Pat has also interviewed former NFL players as well as other successful people in other fields including real estate and television personalities, and will continue to find interesting guests.

The name of his YouTube Channel is "Cousin Pat Therapy," and his podcast is "The Cousin Pat Therapy Show."

Contact Information:
Cousin Pat
Patrick Argiro
754-779-0220
Contact via Email
cousinpat.net
cousinpattherapy.com

