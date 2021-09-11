Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts All in One QuickTrick Powersports Alignment Systems

ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has debuted a new line of products geared to the Powersports service industry.

Pelham, AL September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A sneak peak has been offered to a limited number of service centers over the past 6 weeks, resulting in rave reviews about increased revenue at repair centers.

“The kits were a direct to consumer item a few years ago. After several suggestions from QuickTrick users, we developed an all-in-one system for service centers around the globe,” stated Inventor and co-founder, Gary Gann.

The new system includes everything a service center needs for 8” to 26” rims and up to 44” tires. “Since we manufacture in house, we can customize to any shops need,” says CEO, Tess Winningham. “We received a lot of feedback on the original system. We took all of the feedback and suggestions and incorporated a complete system for any service center or dealership selling everything from everyday ATV’s to UTV, Side-by-Sides and 3-wheeler CANAMs and Spyders.”

ALSS portable alignment equipment has been 3rd party tested for accuracy against some of the best known brands. QuickTrick products are accurate, affordable and are currently being used in over 100 countries and across industries from fleet managers of B2B, government and military as well as weekend racers, custom builders and independent automotive shops.

"We are really excited to offer a new line-up for this growing market of enthusiasts. The majority of our service centers, so far, have been Polaris, Kawasaki and Yamaha focused, but there is great demand for a solution for CANAM and the 3-wheeler market. We’re truly proud of this system and the feedback received on successful revenue growth for service centers using the QuickTrick All in one Powersports system," stated Ms. Winningham.

