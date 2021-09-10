MIND 24-7 Announces Partnership with KipuHealth

New partnership will allow MIND 24-7 to streamline patient records and prioritize quality of care.

Phoenix, AZ September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MIND 24-7, an emerging leader in immediate-access behavioral health venues and services, has engaged the leading behavioral health software of KipuHealth to offer a groundbreaking approach to serve those in need of mental health services and support. This collaboration will support MIND 24-7’s mission of dramatically improving patient care by enabling them to track, analyze and review measurable outcomes.

In addition to its cutting-edge software technology, KipuHealth provides an around-the-clock client support team allowing MIND 24-7 to serve patients effectively, efficiently and without distraction. With KipuHealth streamlining patient records and clinical workflow, MIND 24-7 can ensure that their staff is providing the best quality of care, knowing the administrative enablement is in expert hands. These synergies also allow for scalable growth, as MIND 24-7 aims to open five community locations over the next 18 months.

“MIND 24-7 is creating a new front door for mental health services and we were looking for a partner that was both inspired by our mission and willing to support our unique model,” stressed Nicole Bradberry, MIND 24-7’s Chief Growth and Innovation Officer. “Our partnership with KipuHealth enables a groundbreaking concept that addresses the unique behavioral health treatment needs of each and every person who walks through our doors.”

“We are extremely proud to align efforts with MIND 24-7 to strengthen our collective ability to improve outcomes and focus on quality mental health services in the community,” said Paul Joiner, CEO, KipuHealth. “We are the intersection where ease of service, empathy and the desire to serve meet.”

About MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in crisis mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, Mind 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.mind24-7.com.

About KipuHealth

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health and eating disorder communities with its cloud-based technology platform. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the behavioral health industry, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Kipu’s platform is used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,900 locations, globally. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/.

Contact Information:

Bettina Nava

(602) 228-0105

Contact via Email

