Mission to Deploy America's Patriotism Returns to DC Metro

Arlington, VA September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Operation Deploy Your Dress in partnership with the Association of the United States Army will present the ODYD/AUSA DC Pop-Up this Saturday, September 11th beginning at 9:00am at the AUSA National Headquarters in Arlington, VA. Eligible military service members, dependents and DOD ID card holders will shop for free dresses and accessories throughout the day joined with special guests including Miss District of Columbia, Andolyn Medina.

ODYD and AUSA are proud to partner once again to bring the Pop-Up shop to the DC area for the fourth time - having had to cancel last year due to the impacts of COVID-19. Over 300 service-connected shoppers have already registered to visit the DC Pop-Up shop this weekend.

In celebration of ODYD’s 5-year anniversary attendees will be invited to re-deploy two gowns as a thank you for the support of the non-profit organization over its first five years.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year because we get to reach so many military families across all branches of service. We’re so excited to team up with AUSA for a 4th year in support of all military families in the North Capital Region,” said ODYD CEO and Co-Founder and the 2020-2021 Armed Forces Insurance Army Military Spouse of the Year, Yvonne Coombes.

“AUSA and ODYD have been teaming up together since 2017,” Dailey said. “Through our pop-up events here at the AUSA headquarters and throughout our chapter relationships, together we help our military families maintain and pass on our Army traditions.”

Dailey added that she is grateful for how AUSA and Operation Deploy Your Dress have worked together to support military families. “Well, I can say that we are wholeheartedly grateful that you are part of the AUSA family,” Dailey said on the podcast. “When ODYD and AUSA are together and supporting our families, it's a win-win all the way around.”

ODYD’s Mission to Deploy America’s Patriotism One Dress at Time preserves the rich tradition of military balls and galas and helps to offset the costs to attend these events for all military families - especially the junior enlisted.

