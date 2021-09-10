Sprinturf Introduces Predator™ Turf System for Exceptional Playability and Durability

Daniel Island, SC September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, has introduced a new premium dual-fiber turf system that increases durability, improves fiber resilience and provides exceptional playability.

The Predator™ turf system seamlessly blends Sprinturf’s proprietary Apex™ monofilament fibers with its SharkTooth™ slit-film fibers. The monofilament fiber features a ribbed diamond-shape fiber to enhance fiber memory, protect against fraying while also improving aesthetics. The monofilament and slit-film fibers boast microns of 380 and 140, respectively – the thickest fiber combination available today.

“Sprinturf has a proud history of manufacturing, installing and maintaining the best, longest-lasting synthetic turf systems in America, and the Predator turf system is yet another example of our commitment to provide our customers with the highest performing and most aesthetically pleasing turf systems possible,” said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf.

Despite being introduced in 2020, the Predator turf system is quickly being adopted by public and private schools, colleges and universities, and parks and recreation departments across the U.S. This includes the Reitz Bowl at FJ Reitz High School and Central Stadium in Evansville, Indiana, as well as Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State University, where Sprinturf collaborated with North Star Construction on the installation of the Predator turf system in August 2021. The playing surface at the football and track and field venue, which hosted the Olympic trials in 2000 and 2004, was natural grass for 41 years after it opened in 1969 before switching to a turf field in 2010.

When it came time to replace its original turf field, Sacramento State University opted for a surface that not only improves the experience for its players while delivering greater safety, but also provides a cooler surface during the hot summer months. The Predator turf system also mimics the look and feel of natural grass.

Sacramento State University will play its first football game on its new turf field on Saturday, September 11, 2021, when it hosts Northern Iowa University. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

About Sprinturf, LLC

Sprinturf is a national turf company headquartered in South Carolina with fiber and turf manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Sprinturf has been in business since 1998 with over 2,000 installations throughout North America. Sprinturf is the only artificial turf company that uses 100% American fibers and labor to create fields tailored to each customer. Sprinturf is committed to U.S. investments and jobs with 100 percent of its jobs and investments in the United States.

Contact Information:

Sprinturf

Marc Belluomini

877-686-8873

Contact via Email

sprinturf.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844399

Press Release Distributed by PR.com