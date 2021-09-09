Walkers Unite in Spirit to Support Children Fighting Cancer and Blood Disorders

Information on the 2021 Maine Children's Cancer Program Walk

Portland, ME September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For 34 years, communities across Maine have come together on the third Saturday of September to take part in the annual Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP) Walk. This year, walkers will be encouraged to unite in spirit on Saturday, September 18 to support the patients and families receiving care at MCCP by “walking wherever they are.”

Since its inception, the MCCP Walk has worked to raise vital funding to support the work of the caregivers at MCCP. However, the event goes beyond an annual fundraiser - it’s often referred to as a family reunion, creating a space to celebrate the bravery of MCCP patients and remember those who are no longer with us.

At the heart of the cause are children like Aaliyah, an MCCP patient who designed this year’s Walk t-shirt. At 8-years-old, Aaliyah has been receiving treatment at MCCP for roughly 6 years for neuroblastoma. Adored by all at MCCP and The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, Aaliyah loves drawing, fashion, LOL dolls, and is “wise beyond her years” in the words of her care team. According to her parents, “The MCCP Walk allows us to give back in one small way to say thanks for all the times MCCP have held us up.”

This year’s event will kick off virtually at 8:30 a.m. on the Maine Children’s Cancer Program Facebook page with a video premiere, ending with a send-off for all participants to “walk wherever they are.”

To learn more about the 2021 MCCP Walk, please visit events.mmc.org/mccpwalk2021

About Maine Children’s Cancer Program

Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP), the pediatric oncology program of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, is committed to providing comprehensive care to children with cancer and blood disorders in Maine and parts of New Hampshire. Our team of pediatric oncology/hematology physicians, specialized nurses, social workers, research associates, a child life specialist, and a dedicated pediatric oncology clinical pharmacy specialist work together to provide care that incorporates three integrated components: state-of-the-art medical treatment, psycho-social support services, and clinical research. With approximately 50 new oncology diagnoses each year, 200 of whom are on active treatment at any time, along with about 150 children being followed for a variety of blood disorders such as hemophilia and sickle cell disease, MCCP fills a great need in our state, providing excellent care in a closer-to-home setting.

Contact Information:

Maine Children's Cancer Program

Grace Jandro

(207) 662-6274

Contact via Email

mmc.org/mccp

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844326

