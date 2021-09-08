CBD Online Store Signs with Rollies Hemp

The CBD Online Store adds another brand, Rollies Hemp, to their premier hemp smokes lineup.

Laguna Hills, CA September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a testament to providing the best CBD products to its customers, the CBD Online Store signs with Rollies to provide high-quality CBD cigarettes and hemp smokes at affordable prices.

“When we were approached by Rollies, I knew from the beginning that I wanted them in our store,” says Haz Aladdin, founder of the CBD Online Store. “Moreover, when we tried the products, we were hooked. The quality of the hemp smokes were well beyond any other brands that approached us, so we were sure they would be a hit with our customers.”

Rollies has an excellent reputation in the industry for their attention to quality during the manufacturing process. Their CBD cigarettes come in cherry or natural flavors, while their hemp rolls come in natural, cherry, menthol and grape. These excellent products contain no nicotine and no tobacco, so are a natural alternative to traditional cigarettes. All batches are tested by independent 3rd parties for purity and potency, so customers are assured that products are not tainted with pesticides, molds/mildew or heavy metals.

The CBD Online Store launched in late 2018 with a limited product line up, but now boasts over 150 CBD products from 18 brands, such as CBD tinctures, CBD liposomes, CBD creams, CBD pet care, and so much more. The company focuses on a customer-first approach and puts their customer experience above everything else. Furthermore, they want to bring the benefits of CBD to as many people as possible.

Countless people are now focusing on how to improve their health and immune system through different life choices. Many of them have incorporated CBD into their daily routines and a vast majority of them are happy with the results.

All products in the CBD Online Store are extracted from industrial hemp and have less than .3% of THC, in accordance with the Farm Bill of 2018. The CBD Online Store is the largest and best online CBD store. Buy CBD online with confidence from the best brands backed by 3rd party laboratory tests.

Contact Information:

CBD Online Store

Haz Aladdin

213-973-9687

Contact via Email

https://cbd-online-store.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844230

Press Release Distributed by PR.com