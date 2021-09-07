Engage Virtual Range Hosts Local Law Enforcement Blue Line Competition

This event is free to all Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies, and winners will walk away with bragging rights as well as an impressive trophy to display at their department. The goodwill event is designed to show appreciation for all local law enforcement officials and to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society.

Cleveland, OH September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Second Annual Blue Line Competition for Northeast Ohio Law Enforcement Agencies kicks off September 20, 2021.

Still flying high from the success of their first Blue Line Competition in 2020, Engage Virtual Range is aiming to hit the mark once again this year with their 2021 competition. The week-long event kicks off on September 20, 2021, and runs through September 25, 2021, with more than 15 local law enforcement agencies participating.

This event is free to all Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies, and winners will walk away with bragging rights as well as an impressive trophy to display at their department. The goodwill event is designed to show appreciation for all local law enforcement officials and to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society.

Individuals and businesses who would like to get involved and show their support for area law enforcement can make pledges to “Back the Blue” and help support this great cause. All proceeds go directly to the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society. Last year’s event raised $10,500 for Blue Coats of Medina County, and this year, Engage Virtual Range has a fundraising goal of $15,000. Interested individuals can easily pledge support online through Engage Virtual Range.

“This event was specifically designed to build support and comradery within our surrounding community for all that law enforcement officials do for the cities we live and work in,” said Chad Wilson, Co-Owner of Engage Virtual Range. “We are proud to host our Second Annual Blue Line competition and hope to surpass our fundraising goal of $15,000 through the generous support of businesses and individuals who support our mission.”

The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society was established in 1985 by a handful of area police officers after the funeral of a fellow officer killed in the line of duty. Grieving the loss of a friend and fellow officer, they made a promise: they would never abandon the families of fallen officers or let the community forget their service. Serving Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Northern Summit Counties, all money raised from the event will fund their general projects.

About Engage Virtual Range

Engage Virtual Range (www.EngageVirtualRange.com) is a high-caliber training virtual shooting range in Medina, Ohio, serving law enforcement professionals, corporate security, safety officers, private security forces and more. A traditional shooting range is a static, 2-dimensional experience. Instead, we offer a multi-dimensional experience and training that closely resembles real-world and stressful situations.

At Engage Virtual Range, we understand the unique needs of law enforcement and offer immersive technology to help officers train in a life-like setting. We have created a simulated training environment for professionals to practice essential and potentially life-saving drills.

Contact Information:

Engage Virtual Range

Chad Wilson

234-207-4757

Contact via Email

www.engagevirtualrange.com

