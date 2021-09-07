Anil Uzun will share his advice for Fintech Entrepreneurs on Youtube on September 17, Friday at 07.00 pm CET.

London, United Kingdom September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a serial entrepreneur with many years of experience in information technology, product development, and innovation in the Fintech sector. As a venturer himself, ANIL UZUN will talk about the recent challenges in the Fintech sector and give advice to young entrepreneurs that have products or services in the sector.

Neobanks are fully functional digital-only banks challenging the traditional banking services and offering advanced technological features to its customers. New banks are the ones that can offer a solution to the problem that the traditional banking companies failed to solve.

Anil Uzun says, "The main objective of entrepreneurs is to earn money of course, but the ones that solve problems will cherish. Creating a business plan that will be a solution to a problem is the key. Making the customers feel valued is the second important step in the business plan. Charging the customer with overwhelming fees is a huge mistake. People are running away from traditional banks mostly because of the unreasonable fees they charge.”

“Over the last couple of years Fintech revolutionized and will continue its revolution” he continues. With the technology, it is cheaper to build a startup now, there is much opportunity for the entrepreneurs to build business and solve problems.”

The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on September 17, Friday at 07.00 pm CET via the given link on the blog.

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.

