Green Technology Global Announces Release of 4th Generation Atmospheric Water Generators That Produce Fresh Drinking Water from Air Daily

Water scarcity requires employing alternative methods to produce fresh drinking water daily. Fully independent of tainted municipal water pipes with Zero impact on existing water resources.

Round Lake, IL September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Drought conditions across the globe results in diminished available sources of fresh drinking water or water for agriculture. Farmers have cut their crops by over 20% due to water rationing. The water level for wells and fresh water lakes are at their lowest levels in history.

Green Technology Global manufactures both high-capacity and residential Atmospheric Water Generators Water from Air units from 5,300 Gallons per day down to 20 Gallons per day.

Plug and Play, units come fully assembled. Connect to electrical source (On or Off-Grid) and the units independently process moisture from the over through a multi-filter process to produce Fresh Drinking Water that meets or exceeds World Healthy Organization Standards for water purity.

Bypass health-threatening lead infested, contaminated water pipes or recycled wastewater that reprocesses toilet water.

Ideal for Pivot Point Agriculture or Bottling Plants.

Water from Air- On Demand or On-The-Go!

Environmentally-friendly, no use of plastic water bottles.

We welcome Dealer inquiries.

For technical details visit

https://www.GreenTechnologyGlobal.com

Contact Information:

Green Technology Global, Inc.

Allan M Olbur

224-425-9236

Contact via Email

https://GreenTechnologyGlobal.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/844066

Press Release Distributed by PR.com