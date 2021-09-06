Fusion Medical Staffing Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Omaha, NE September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fusion Medical Staffing is proud to officially be recognized as a Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current corporate employees say about their experience working at Fusion. The company participated in the survey, and 98% of employees said it’s a great place to work.

“Our employees are our lifeblood. Fusion is a true family that moves with the purpose of improving the lives of everyone we touch,” said Fusion Medical Staffing CEO Steve Koesters. “This survey taught us that our employees feel that people care about each other here, and that’s the goal everyday when we come to work.”

Fusion operates on the core values of being humble, driven and positive. Every employee at Fusion embodies these characteristics, and works as a unit to achieve the ultimate goal of connecting traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Fusion Medical Staffing is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

